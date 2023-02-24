DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $104.20 and last traded at $108.28. 3,064,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,589,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

Specifically, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

