Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.62.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.60 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 23.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.