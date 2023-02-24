Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Diana Shipping Trading Down 0.4 %
DSX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 758,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,107. The company has a market capitalization of $403.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
