Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.23. The stock had a trading volume of 167,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,981. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

