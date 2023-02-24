Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.82

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 7753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Disco Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

