district0x One Day Volume Reaches $605,368.52 (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One district0x token can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $22.68 million and $605,368.52 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

district0x Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

