Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 344,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

