Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,948 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIN. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

