DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $24.06. DMC Global shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 113,252 shares trading hands.
The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.36 million, a PE ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 1.65.
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
