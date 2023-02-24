DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $24.06. DMC Global shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 113,252 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DMC Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in DMC Global by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.36 million, a PE ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 1.65.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.