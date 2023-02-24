DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOMGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $24.06. DMC Global shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 113,252 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in DMC Global by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.36 million, a PE ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 1.65.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Articles

