Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.00

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €43.00 ($45.74) and last traded at €43.00 ($45.74), with a volume of 2409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.60 ($45.32).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.06 and a 200-day moving average of €41.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.13.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

