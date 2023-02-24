Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.56.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.97. 748,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,987. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Dollar General by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.