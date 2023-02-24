Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Evercore ISI

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.81.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %
DPZ traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.75. The company had a trading volume of 387,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,405. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $448.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.73.
Insider Activity
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
