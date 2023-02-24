Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Evercore ISI

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.81.

DPZ traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.75. The company had a trading volume of 387,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,405. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $448.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.73.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

