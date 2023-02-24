Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.23. 689,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,315. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.13 and its 200-day moving average is $354.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

