Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.92.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.23. 689,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,315. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.13 and its 200-day moving average is $354.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
