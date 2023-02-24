Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.12.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 11.7 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $307.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average is $354.73. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $448.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

