Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.12.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 11.7 %
NYSE DPZ opened at $307.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average is $354.73. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $448.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
