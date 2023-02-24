Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.