Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

DFIN opened at $43.49 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

