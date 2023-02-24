Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.67 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 85,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 72.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.