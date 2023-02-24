Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
LON DORE opened at GBX 101.64 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.68. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.72 ($1.44).
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
