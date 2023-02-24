DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s 3rd Largest Position

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,121 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 6.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned about 0.14% of DraftKings worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,280,245. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

