DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 3,242,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,187,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

