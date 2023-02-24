Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.71.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 57,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

About Driven Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

