DZ Bank Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Hold”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

