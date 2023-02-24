EAC Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $5,427.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00393171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01243087 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,283.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

