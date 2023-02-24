Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 4.7%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $64.85. 315,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 207,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $884.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

