Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC opened at $15.34 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

