Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Eaton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

ETN stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

