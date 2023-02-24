Eaton Vance Management Acquires 6,083 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of Progressive worth $134,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,967,000 after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,138. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $142.36 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.25.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.