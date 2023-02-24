Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,946 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $86,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $288.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.