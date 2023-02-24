Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,694 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.55% of Zimmer Biomet worth $121,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

ZBH stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

