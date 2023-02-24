Eaton Vance Management Has $92.91 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.18% of Commerce Bancshares worth $92,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $65.42 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.