Eaton Vance Management Has $96.73 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384,218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.85% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $96,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

