Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $130,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.52 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

