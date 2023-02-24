Eaton Vance Management Sells 152,809 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446,522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 152,809 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.21% of Performance Food Group worth $148,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.69 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $148,516. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

