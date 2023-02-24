Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,178 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $124,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $173.66.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

