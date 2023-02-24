Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,698 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $119,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $203.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

