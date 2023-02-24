Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

