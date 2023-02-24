Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,543. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.