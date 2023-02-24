Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,543. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
