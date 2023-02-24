EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.31% of EG Acquisition worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,286,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGGF opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. EG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

