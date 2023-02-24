Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.83 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,186. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

