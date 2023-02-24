Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

