Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Element Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.43 EPS.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

ESI stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Element Solutions by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

