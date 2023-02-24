ELIS Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and $571.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00042972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00216483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,160.61 or 1.00036703 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13741692 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $494.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

