Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 2.0% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 585,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.69. 1,472,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,175. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.