Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,140 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. 145,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

