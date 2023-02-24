Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises about 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPP. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

EPP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 189,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,011. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

