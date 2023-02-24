Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFFV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

