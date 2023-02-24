Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NEE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

