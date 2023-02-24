Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. 630,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.