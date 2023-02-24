Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,458. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.48%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

