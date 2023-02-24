Elona Esq. Kogan Sells 5,951 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $24,577.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 166,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,004.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Seer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $3.93 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 842.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 50.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Seer by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Seer by 192.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seer Company Profile

SEER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

