EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.75-$9.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EME traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 170,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average is $137.10. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.